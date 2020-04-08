Austin neighborhoods most at-risk for severe COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — New geographic data shows the Austin neighborhoods where people who get COVID-19 are more likely to develop the most serious infections.

Researchers at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston mapped out the areas most at-risk for patients needing hospitalization, critical care and ventilators. The maps are based on the prevalence of several underlying risk factors from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those include:

heart disease

stroke

chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

current asthma

diabetes

kidney disease

obesity

KXAN Investigators worked to obtain this data in partnership with NBC 5 Investigates out of Dallas.

The neighborhoods in the red zones on the map below have the highest prevalence of risk factors for severe COVID-19 disease.

Map and data from Mapping the Areas at Highest Risk of Severe COVID19 in Dallas, Austin and San Antonio study from UTHealth School of Public Health, Institute for Health Policy

The map also shows the areas of the city with the highest concentration of residents living in poverty. The data shows the areas with the highest risk of severe disease and the highest financial need often overlap.

These areas are primarily in East and North Austin.

The research could help local officials prioritize their response, surge hospital capacity and make ready other precautionary measures in those areas.

The study states, “Knowing how these conditions as risk factors are distributed throughout the population of a large metro area can help local officials identify where the greatest need for health care will emerge.”

To be clear, their research does not map areas where the highest number of cases have already been confirmed. The city of Austin is tracking those numbers here, with the highest number of confirmed cases in Central Austin, in the 78705 zip code.