Austin Mayor to ban evictions citywide until August 24

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Mayor Steve Adler announced at Thursday’s City Council meeting he will be extending his moratorium on evictions that was expected to expire on Friday.

Landlords will not be able to issue notices to vacate to their tenants until July 25.

That means the earliest date renters can be physically evicted is August 24.

This lines up with protections many local renters already have under the CARES Act, passed by Congress in March.

Under the CARES Act, renters are protected if they live in properties where the federal government has a financial interest, such as federally-backed mortgages or Section 8 housing.

KXAN investigators have reported on the widespread confusion tenants and landlords are dealing with due to varying laws during the coronavirus pandemic.

While the Mayor’s new order extends eviction protections citywide, there are no laws in effect that absolve tenants from paying rent entirely.

The Mayor’s original order, signed March 26, also doesn’t apply to situations where tenant poses a physical threat.

The amended order comes on the same day city council members extended its rent ‘grace period’ until August 24.