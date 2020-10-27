Austin ISD places Casis Elementary principal on leave during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The principal of Casis Elementary School in west Austin is on leave regarding an “administrative matter.”

A short letter sent to parents late Friday afternoon on Oct. 23 by the Austin Independent School District said Principal Samuel Tinnon was placed on leave Friday, but did not include additional information.

Casis Elementary principal Samuel Tinnon, May 2020 (Courtesy: Austin ISD)

“Your child’s education, health and well-being remain at the forefront of our work,” wrote Gilbert Hicks, Associate Superintendent for Elementary Schools. “Because this is an administrative matter, we cannot offer further details at this time.”

AISD told KXAN it could not comment on the administrative personnel matter. KXAN has also reached out to the Texas Education Agency to see if they are involved. A media relations specialist is looking into it.

Parents and teachers are coming to Tinnon’s defense on Facebook, calling him a kind, caring and committed campus leader. He was a 2020 finalist for ‘AISD principal of the year‘ and has been the principal of Casis since July of 2013, according to AISD.

Rebecca Phillips, from the associate superintendent’s office, is serving as campus principal in the interim.

If you have any additional information to share, email KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile at erin.cargile@kxan.com.