Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

Austin hotel occupancy nearing 50% for first time since March

Investigations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Planters are arranged in front of the Four Seasons hotel where Lance Armstrong gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, Monday, Jan. 14, 2013, in Austin, Texas. The cyclist was to make a limited confession to Winfrey about his role as the head of a long-running scheme to dominate the Tour de France with the aid of performance-enhancing drugs, a person with knowledge of the situation has told The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since the week ending March 14, hotel occupancy in Austin is nearing 50%.

According to new data from hotel analyst company STR, Austin’s hotel occupancy from June 7 to June 13 was 44.4%.

That’s the highest since the March week, when it was 53.1%.

“As we have noted, the drive-to destinations with access to beaches, mountains and parks continue to lead the early leisure recovery,” Alison Hoyt, STR’s senior director of consulting and analytics, said in a prepared statement.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Investigations

More Investigations
reportit

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss