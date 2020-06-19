Austin hotel occupancy nearing 50% for first time since March

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since the week ending March 14, hotel occupancy in Austin is nearing 50%.
According to new data from hotel analyst company STR, Austin’s hotel occupancy from June 7 to June 13 was 44.4%.
That’s the highest since the March week, when it was 53.1%.
“As we have noted, the drive-to destinations with access to beaches, mountains and parks continue to lead the early leisure recovery,” Alison Hoyt, STR’s senior director of consulting and analytics, said in a prepared statement.