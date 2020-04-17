Austin expected to release more about COVID-19 case ‘clusters’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin is expected to release more information on local case clusters, which are places where the city has traced three or more cases.

A spokesperson with Austin Public Health tells KXAN there are COVID-19 case clusters at the Salvation Army shelter, the Austin State-Supported Living Center, and at a handful of nursing homes.

KXAN’s investigative team has already heard from dozens of people concerned about cases at the Austin SSLC and nursing homes.

The Investigative team is working to get more details from the city.

The APH spokesperson says APH has also traced a few positive cases to construction workers, but that it is difficult to trace clusters back to specific construction sites, since workers often travel from one site to another.