Austin COVID-19 aid recipients hidden under new law

Citing a 2019 law, the City of Austin redacted nearly all the information that would identify the recipients of more than $24 million in COVID-19 disaster relief.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin distributed more than $24.5 million in COVID-19 “Relief in a State of Emergency,” or RISE, funds last year. Who got the money is anyone’s guess.

The city has shielded the names and addresses of organizations that received millions in disaster relief, citing a law passed in 2019 that apparently makes applicants for that aid confidential.

The city authorized the distribution of the RISE funds to help expand social services and provide assistance to vulnerable residents affected by COVID-19, according to the city’s website. The RISE aid came from the city’s reserve fund, and it was distributed between April and September of last year, according to a redacted spreadsheet KXAN obtained through the Texas Public Information Act.

KXAN originally requested the records in Sept. 2020. The city forwarded the request to the Office of Attorney General and argued the information was confidential by law.

“Normally, City staff would promptly disclose information of this nature because it concerns the expenditure of public funds. However, in 2019, the Texas Legislature passed a statute requiring government entities to withhold certain information related to disaster relief funds,” according to an Austin spokesperson. “Because we believed that under this statute certain information would have to be withheld, our Law Department has sought rulings from the Attorney General regarding whether the City is able to release the identity of grant recipients, and similar information related to several other COVID relief grant programs.”

The Attorney General’s Office has cited the 2019 law in similar rulings to cities including Houston, Lubbock and Eagle Pass, according to the City of Austin.

A ‘Glitch’

Using the 2019 law to withhold the names of organizations getting disaster relief may not have been the intent of the original bill.

Kelley Shannon, executive director of the Freedom of Information Foundation of Texas, called it a “glitch in the state law” that should be addressed in the next legislative session.

“Taxpayers have a right to know how public money is spent. This is true for routine expenditures and for disaster relief money,” Shannon said. “In fact, citizens especially need information to scrutinize their government during and after disasters to make sure the people’s needs are being met.”

The Austin American Statesman reported in January it was blocked from receiving similar disaster relief records from the City of Austin. The Statesman had requested the names of businesses that got money from the Austin Nonprofit and Civic Health Organizations Relief (ANCHOR) fund.

State Rep. Joe Deshotel, D-Beaumont, authored the 2019 bill that created the disaster relief confidentiality. He told the Statesman that withholding the name of an organization, such as the Red Cross, that received disaster aid was not his intent. Deshotel said he would look at how the law was being applied and “unintended consequences” of his legislation, according to that report.

A 2019 House analysis of Deshotel’s bill stated supporters of the law intended to prevent identity theft in the wake of a disaster, and identity thieves use public databases to mine personal information and commit fraud.

“Disaster victims are in a vulnerable position from losing their homes and financial security, and they should be better protected from identity theft,” according to the House analysis.

That same analysis also foretold transparency problems.

It stated the bill “could make it difficult to track federal disaster recovery funds by preventing access to necessary information. Releasing the street name and amount of funds after they were awarded would not support an assessment of who applied for versus received assistance, reducing transparency and accountability in the dispersal of disaster funds.”