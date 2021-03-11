Austin code inspectors have investigated hundreds of water complaints, issued no citations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Molly Jensen of the Austin Tenants Council said weeks removed from Winter Storm Uri, hundreds, even thousands of local renters are still dealing with water and structural damage issues.

The crisis has made the Tenants Council busier than ever.

“Generally we do maybe a couple of emergency mediations a month,” said Jensen, who is executive director. “We are doing about 30 times at least that number.”

There are recommended actions renters with outstanding issues can take. Hundreds have taken their concerns to 311 and the Austin Code Department.

According to 311, dispatchers have fielded about 643 complaints related to running water, hot water and other plumbing issues from Feb. 14 to March 8. Much of those complaints are forwarded to code inspectors for follow up.

Code said it has investigated and closed 449 of these cases. After all, requirements for water and hot water are right there in city code (§505.1, §505.4).

But the department told KXAN in all of those cases, it hasn’t issued any citations. We asked why and were told there is more emphasis on identifying issues and educating landlords.

“Due to the severity of the winter storms, the City of Austin has been working with property owners/managers to identify issues, provide education and ensure follow through with their action plan to restore services,” an Austin Code spokesperson said.

Still, that doesn’t mean citations couldn’t be issued. When we pressed further about the department’s process, the department told us:

• Inspectors first request property owners or managers to submit a Plan of Action within two business days. The Plan of Action should include a detailed description of the actions being taken to correct the problem, an estimated timeline for completion, a list of alternative resources they will be providing to the tenants, and the contact information for the property.

• If a Plan of Action has not been submitted within the allotted two days, proceed with issuing the NOV.

• If a Plan of Action has been submitted and includes a reasonable timeline and plan for repairs, document the information in the database and conduct a follow up to determine if the remedies are being performed.

Jensen told us in these types of situations, communication from landlords can make a difference. She added contacting Code could help apply pressure to less-than-responsive landlords.

“It’s very obvious if the landlord isn’t making a good-faith effort, and the first sign is that, they’re communicating with the tenant,” she said.