Austin City manager proposes to cut nearly 100 APD positions

AUSTIN (KXAN) – Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is proposing to eliminate nearly 100 sworn positions from the Austin Police Department in next year’s budget, as well as delay APD’s July cadet class.

The budget preview comes in a memo issued by Cronk, but more details are expected from the City Manager in a presentation to the city council’s newly-formed Public Safety Committee.

Because of the existing vacancies in the department, Cronk said the position cuts will not impact the total number of sworn police personnel next year.

“Removing these positions from next year’s budget will allow us to reassess and examine other approaches to how we approach public safety,” he wrote.

That could mean positions within the Forensics Lab, 9-1-1 dispatch or victim services are moved to other departments.

Thursday’s Public Safety Committee Meeting starts at 1 p.m. and will be streamed live.