Austin City Council member Harper-Madison faces first town hall after campaign finance violation discovery

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The campaign for Austin City Council member Natasha Harper-Madison has yet to face any punishment for violating local campaign finance rules.

On Tuesday, she held a town hall with constituents in east Austin and told KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark she plans to put the violations behind her.

Harper-Madison fielded questions on affordable housing, homelessness, and mental health, but she also faced her first public meeting since mid-year filings showed she violated campaign finance rules.

Weeks ago, KXAN explained filings that showed that although Harper Madison was elected in December, her team continued accepting contributions —more than $3,500 — from January through March.

The violation is considered a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not more than $500 per donation. Harper-Madison has maintained they were honest mistakes, and that her team moved quickly to repay the contributions and are working to amend the reports.

“My supporters have been supportive, and people are open and receptive to my response, which is we’re a grassroots campaign team,” she said. “We made a mistake and we fixed it as quickly as possible.”

When asked whether she expected any fines or punshiment to result, she said she didn’t know what was going to happen but hopes her teams efforts to fix the situation will be effective.