Austin Board of Realtors settles with vendor over sale of home sales data

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Board of Realtors sent a letter to its members last week, saying it had reached a settlement with its vendor for selling market and home sales data to the Travis Central Appraisal District.

CoreLogic, LLC runs the Board of Realtors’ multiple listing service for buying and selling homes.

ABOR has said CoreLogic selling that data is a contract violation, and filed a cease and desist earlier this year.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Homeowners have expressed concerns about rising home values in Austin, and how much data TCAD has obtained ahead of accessing properties.

The data obtained by the Appraisal District is usually reserved for realtors and companies like Zillow.

The state of Texas doesn’t require disclosure of real estate prices.

“Market values are typically higher than what the appraised values are,” said Chris Beer of Green City Realty. “And because Texas is a non-disclosure state, the data shouldn’t just be out there.”

KXAN investigators previously told you TCAD spent nearly $100,000 on home sales and market data since the beginning of 2018.

In a statement, Chief Appraiser Marya Crigler maintained that everything TCAD did was by the book: