Austin attorney helping arrested protesters pro bono

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many protesters arrested in Austin over the weekend are already out of jail, according to inmate searches online and an attorney who’s offering to represent them for free.

Austin criminal defense and family law attorney Tycha Kimbrough told KXAN she’s heard from at least ten people from Travis County who were arrested in Austin over the weekend during the protests for George Floyd and Mike Ramos. The response came after Kimbrough posted Saturday on her Facebook page that she is offering pro bono legal services for local protesters arrested.

She said the majority who have reached out were arrested on Class B misdemeanor rioting charges and Class C misdemeanor obstructing a highway charges.

Kimbrough said typically there is no jail time for a Class C misdemeanor, but several clients told her they spent a few hours in jail and were released on personal recognizance bonds which means a bail amount is set, but then waived. PR bail is based on a promise that the suspect will appear at all required court hearings.

Groups and individuals across the country have also been raising thousands of dollars through online fundraising sites to help cover bail for those arrested at protests. KXAN ran across this fundraising page that appears to be a bail fund set up for Austin protesters who were arrested. As of Monday at 2 p.m. it had already raised more than $14,000 of the $20,000 goal.

KXAN is aware of at least 15 protest-related arrests made in Austin over the weekend.

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is waiting for more information from the Travis County attorney’s office on the protest-related charges filed over the weekend. The full report will air on KXAN News at 6 p.m.