Austin-area residents report inaccurate early voting wait times given on Travis County website

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The first day of early voting brought lengthy wait times for thousands of voters in Central Texas.

Screenshot from a KXAN viewer of an inaccurate polling site wait time on the Travis County Clerk’s website (KXAN)

Starting early Tuesday, KXAN viewers began emailing their stories of standing in lines for over two hours at some polling sites.

Several Central Texas counties, including Travis and Williamson County, have a handy online tool voters can turn to and check wait times before heading out to vote.

But on Monday, several people said some of the times on the Travis County website were way off.

KXAN viewer Jennifer Librach Nall sent two photos from the Ben Hur Shrine Center voting site on Rockwood Lane in Central Austin. The first photo was a screenshot of her phone showing a zero to 10-minute wait at 9:40 a.m. The second photo showed a line of people that wrapped around the side of the building.

“The website says <10 minute wait, but there is a >2 hour line to vote!” she wrote.

Line at the Ben Hur Shrine Center on the first day of early voting (Courtesy of KXAN viewer)

KXAN Investigator Erin Cargile is making the rounds at various polling sites to check the accuracy of the wait time websites.