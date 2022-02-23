Audit: Austin Energy didn’t check eligibility for some in bill discount program

AUSTIN (KXAN) – City auditors found Austin Energy did not ensure more than two dozen customers were eligible to receive utility discounts through the city’s Customer Assistance Program, which is meant to serve low-income residents, according to a recently released special report.

The auditor’s office examined a sample of 124 customer accounts that received Assistance Program discounts in past three years. Auditors found Austin Energy didn’t do a secondary check to determine income eligibility on 29 of those. The auditor’s office pulled the 124-customer sample from a list provided to city council by a concerned citizen, the report stated.

Local environmental activist and city utility critic Paul Robbins told KXAN he’s the person who submitted the list of potentially ineligible discount recipients. Robbins has been critical of the CAP program for years and has written reports about what he describes as flawed eligibility criteria.

Robbins told KXAN he was “exasperated” by finding potentially wealthy people still receiving utility discounts. Because of eligibility rules, the program could be providing discounts to “thousands” of people that don’t need it, he said.

“I’m very disappointed in Austin Energy and the way they are running the program,” Robbins said. “Their business model is how much money can you give away, not how much money can you give away to people that are deserving of the assistance.”

The Assistance Program serves about 33,700 customers each year. Austin Energy spent approximately $14.5 million on the program in fiscal year 2020 and $10.8 million in fiscal year 2021, according to the report.

In response to the audit report, Austin Energy General Manager Jackie Sargent said the program “serves as a national model for similar programs,” according to a memo posted Wednesday for city council and Mayor Steve Adler.

“Austin Energy is confident that COA Utilities assistance eligibility and enrollment practices strike the right balance between stringent, industry-best standards and removing barriers to participation for those in need,” according to Sargent’s memo.

Sargent’s memo also said the sample of customers examined by the auditor’s office was not a statistically valid random sample, because it pulled from a narrow list, and the audit’s findings should not be used to extrapolate general performance of the program.

Adler and council members Alison Alter and Kathie Tovo requested the audit.

Who’s eligible?

Customers can receive the Assistance Program discount if they or someone in their household qualifies for certain social programs. Customers can also get the discount if their household income is below 200% of the federal poverty level, which was less than $53,000 for a household of four last year. Any customer who owns a second home in the area or has a property improvement value exceeding $250,000 would go through a second income verification process (a property improvement is worth the value of the structures on a property not the land).

The utility identifies potential participants in two ways. In one way, Austin Energy uses a vendor to match customers enrolled in certain qualifying programs that also do not have a property improvement over $250,000 or more than one house. The second way is for customers to “self-identify as eligible” by proving their income or enrollment in a qualifying program.

Auditor findings

City auditors probed 124 customer discounts and found most customers qualified through their income or by using Medicaid. Others in the sample qualified by being enrolled in the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP), the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) or the Medical Access Program (MAP).

Of the 124 customer accounts, auditors found 80% owned property with improvements of at least $250,000, and 18% had more than one home in Travis or Williamson counties. Those customers were asked to complete a second income verification within 90 days, but some were given more time and continued to receive the discount. There were 29 customers who didn’t provide the income verification and, on average, received the discount for nearly a year. All but four of those 29 customers were removed from the program.

Austin Energy said it changed the verification process last year, and its vendor determines if a customer needs a secondary income eligibility check and conducts the check prior to approving a discount. Auditors said they found four customers in the sample where that did not happen, and the customers continued to receive a discount without an income check.