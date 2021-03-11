As Texas prepares for Phase 1C, which counties have the highest vaccination rates?

A healthcare worker at a Central Texas senior living facility readies a syringe of COVID-19 vaccine to administer to a facility resident on Jan 25, 2021. (Nexstar Photo/Ed Zavala)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly half of Texans ages 65 and older still wait for the vaccine, as the state plans to expand access to younger people next week.

State data from Thursday showed 48% of Texans ages 65 and up were still waiting for their first shot. Only 30% of this age group had been fully vaccinated.

Kathleen Cain lives in Central Texas with her 95-year-old mother. She herself qualifies under Phase 1B, but she said she had struggled to even book her mother an appointment. When she heard more Texans would be joining the waitlist under the newly released Phase 1C, she was “flabbergasted.”

Cain asked, “How can you bypass all the folks that are still waiting in line?”

In a news conference on Thursday, KXAN investigators asked what pushed vaccine allocation experts to move to the next phase. The Department of State Health Services said they estimate 30% of people 65 and older to be hesitant about getting the vaccine.

“When we looked at our data for 65 and up: how much had been administered and how many counties had seen significant progress over the last couple of weeks,” associate commissioner Imelda Garcia explained, “that really helped signal to the expert panel that it was time to go. Ultimately, we don’t want to slow down.”

Which states are already vaccinating younger populations?

Texas wasn’t the first state to announce expanded eligibility for people under the age of 65.

In South Carolina, people ages 55 and up are eligible. In Utah, Ohio, Indiana, Mississippi and West Virginia, it’s offered to people ages 50 and up. Alaska became the first state to open up access for everyone ages 16 and older.

Several other states, such as Georgia, Idaho, Oregon and Michigan, plan to expand access to age groups younger than 65 soon — some on Monday with Texas, others by the end of the month.

Here’s a look at how Texas compares to other states, as of March 11:

Which Texas counties have the highest vaccination rates?

KXAN investigators analyzed state vaccination data to see which Texas counties were operating at the highest vaccination rate — comparing the total number of people fully vaccinated to the county’s total population of people ages 16 and up.

There were nearly 30 counties who had vaccinated more than 20% of this 16+ population, but most of these counties were smaller in size. Randall County, which encompasses part of Amarillo, has topped the list for weeks.

“We wanted to get shots in arms very quickly, and so we went with a pen and paper model and a walk in clinic,” said Casie Stoughton, the director of Amarillo Public Health Department. “We knew we were going to be serving patients who were 65 and older, so we didn’t want there to be any barriers or any challenges to them being vaccinated.”

They opted against using online registration systems and appointment times. Instead, people are screened for eligibility verbally when they arrive at the city’s Civic Center distribution site.

KXAN investigators analyzed which Texas counties had fully vaccinated the most people out of their total 16+ population.

KXAN Investigator Avery Travis will have a full report coming up tonight at 6 p.m.