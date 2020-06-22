As COVD-19 hospitalizations increase, Central Texas hospitals reinstate ‘no visitors’ policy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations surge in Texas, Central Texas hospitals have reinstated a “no visitation” policy on order to control the spread of the virus.

According to document outlining the visitor guidelines, provided to KXAN by a patient’s family, St. David’s Round Rock Medical Center implemented the rules as of June 18.

The document reads, “St. David’s Healthcare remains focused on safety efforts regarding coronavirus (COVID-19). In an abundance of caution, we have implemented visitor restrictions within St. David’s Healthcare facilities for the safety of our patients, visitors, staff, and the community to control the spread of the virus.”

A spokesperson for Ascension Seton, Baylor Scott & White Health and St. David’s Healthcare confirmed the policy had been implemented at all three healthcare systems.



Their joint statement read in part, “While we understand the importance of having the support of loved ones during a hospital visit or stay, we must continue to prioritize the health and safety of our patients and caregivers during this unprecedented pandemic. We encourage support persons to use alternate methods of communication to stay in contact with loved ones, such as phone calls, video chats or texting.”

The document of guidelines obtained by KXAN states there could be exceptions to the policy for Pediatric, NICU, Laboring, Post-Partum, Hospice, End-of-Life, Surgical or Procedural patients.

According to the guidelines, these exempt patients can only have one adult visitor for the duration of their stay, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day. Approved visitors must pass health screening criteria and temperature checks, wear a hospital-issued mask at all times and stay in the patient’s room. The document also noted that waiting rooms were closed.

The daughter of one St. David’s patient said her mother went in for a surgical procedure and is now recovering at the hospital.

“She did have some complications and is very sick now,” her daughter explained. “We are not getting all of our questions answered when we call.”

Within days after her mother’s procedure, the new rule was implemented banning visitors. She said her family understands that hospital personnel are busy trying to care for patients, but said it’s scary being left in the dark.

“We just feel like we would be better off if one of us could be in the room with her at all times,” her daughter said. “I understand the seriousness of COVID-19. I understand the hospital is trying to prevent that, but at the same time it is very, very frustrating for our family. It just happened so fast.”

The Texas Medical Association told KXAN, they’ve seen many hospitals and even smaller medical practices across the state adjust their visitation policies in the last few weeks, as cases began to spike.

None