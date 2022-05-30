AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Uvalde community continues to mourn the loss of 19 children and two teachers, politicians are split on how to prevent these massacres going forward.

“We know from past experience,” said Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), one of several Republicans pushing back on gun control. “The most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus.”

As reported by PolitiFact, some studies suggest otherwise.

In 2021, researchers at the University at Albany and the RAND Corporation found school resource officers “do not prevent school shootings or gun-related incidents,” even though they do effectively reduce other forms of violence. Another study in the Journal of the American Medical Association looked at 133 school shootings between 1980-2019 and found “no association between having an armed officer and deterrence of violence.” The report also added “armed guards were not associated with significant reduction rates of injuries” during school shootings.

Instead of gun reform, Cruz and others want schools to be hardened with single-point entries, locked doors and more armed guards. During the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary, the school’s security door was locked at the time. The gunman gained access by shooting through a window. In Parkland, an armed school resource officer on campus failed to stop the shooter from getting inside.

Cruz said gun-control “doesn’t work.”

“It’s not effective,” he said. “It doesn’t prevent crime. We know what does prevent crime, which is going after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illness. Arresting them. Prosecuting them when they try to illegally buy firearms.”

However, in Uvalde, officials say the gunman had no known history of mental illness and — like in other recent mass shootings — legally purchased his firearms. Officials said he bought two AR-style rifles and more than 1,600 rounds of ammunition after his 18th birthday.

The Texas Senate Democratic Caucus is asking Gov. Abbott for a special session that would raise the minimum age to purchase a rifle to 21; require universal background checks and a cooling-off period; implement red flag laws; and regulate ownership of high-capacity magazines.

“Yeah, we have a mental health problem in this country and in this state. Go fund it properly, sure,” said State. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, (D-San Antonio). “But that isn’t it. There’s mental health problems around the world and only in the United States, only in the United States, do these massacres happen.”