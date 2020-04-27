‘Are they ever going to be set-up for us?’ Gig worker still waiting as TWC crosses $2 billion paid out

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When the massage stands at Whole Foods folded at the start of the pandemic, so did the bulk of Victoria Pennock’s business.

Pennock, a massage therapist for the last 17 years, filed her unemployment claim March 22.

“The only reason I applied is because they were going to include gig economy workers,” she said.

But, more than a month later, she still doesn’t have any benefits. She’s sent the Texas Workforce Commission proof of income four times.

“I really don’t know what else to do,” Pennock said. “Are they ever going to be set-up for us?”

Typically, gig workers like Pennock wouldn’t be eligible for unemployment benefits. But, that changed under the federal CARES Act.

Since March 8, the TWC has paid out more than $2.2 billion in benefits. More than 1.8 million Texans have filed for unemployment.

And, as sections of the economy prepare to reopen, TWC spokesman Cisco Gamez also made a key distinction during Monday’s media briefing regarding unemployment eligibility for employees of applicable businesses.

“If your business is safe, meets those guidelines, and you don’t go back to work, you will not be eligible for unemployment insurance,” Gamez said.

Meanwhile, Gamez said gig workers should continue to request payment every two weeks, which Pennock has been doing.

“This will speed up the process for payment once they become eligible,” he said.

Her TWC account still puts her benefits at $0, however.

Pennock’s thankful for her stimulus check, though, and her significant other.

“My only saving grace is that my husband still has his job,” she said. “The system is broken, they should have never have said anything until they had the system set-up.”