Are banks capped on forgivable loans for small businesses during COVID-19?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Franco Ronci considers himself ahead of the curve.

He’s CEO of Icon Creativ LLC, a company that produces promotional materials — shirts, hats and even first aid kits — for businesses and events.

Ronci has factories in Austin and Dallas. And a team of 14 employees, 10 full-time.

He says he’ll likely be able to get a loan from a smaller bank, but reached out to KXAN, claiming that big banks such as Wells Fargo have already capped out on federal loans specifically catered to small business owners.

“You kind of get used to being desensitized to money being in or out,” Ronci said Tuesday.

The loan in question is called the Paycheck Protection Program. It’s part of the $2 trillion CARES Act President Trump signed into law last month.

The $350 billion program allows small businesses to apply for a loan — up to $10 million depending on payroll costs — to keep employees on their payroll.

“This is a forgivable loan, meaning if more than 75% of the loan amount is used for payroll costs, the entire loan will be forgiven,” said Maura Shenker, Director of the Small Business Development Center at Temple University.

But, while the money is available, accessing it is another story.

Shenker noted that Wells Fargo is the only big bank that’s capped. That’s because of federal restrictions stemming from the bank opening millions of fake accounts two years ago.

Another tipster, who wished to remain anonymous, reached out to KXAN about this very issue. She said Wells Fargo sent an email about being unable to process these loans in part because of a $10 billion cap.

But, other big banks are wary of lending because there’s no reassurance or guidance available yet from the federal government on the program. Banks, simply, like to have policies spelled out.

“Until there’s clarification about the rules, nothing can be left up to somebody’s subjective judgement,” Shenker said.

Moreover, she notes that banks are only giving out loans to existing, “low-risk” customers.

Small Business Administration spokeswoman Darla Booker told KXAN Tuesday that the large banks landed on this program first, but smaller banks and lenders are being trained on how to process these SBA loans.

“We’re signing up new lenders all the time,” Booker said. “We’re not running out of money — we’re getting the money to the small businesses.”

Booker also noted that the agency is looking at expanding the program.

As for the Wells Fargo cap, The New York Times reported Monday that Federal Reserve officials were considering easing lending restrictions.

We’ve reached out to the Federal Reserve for further comment.

The Paycheck Protection Program runs through June 30.