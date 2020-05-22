April was the worst month ever for unemployed Texans — are pandemic-era claims going up or down?

A new wave of complaints with people attempting to file unemployment claims with the TWC have to do with claimants unable to complete payment requests on the agency’s website.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In April, Texas had its worst month on record — an unemployment rate of 12.8% — according to new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

However, the Lone Star State still trails the national average of 14.7%. For comparison, Nevada had the highest unemployment rate in April at 28.2%.

“Texas’ initial claims, which can be considered a leading indicator for the unemployed, are trending downward,” Texas Workforce Commission spokesman Cisco Gamez said Friday.

Locally, the Austin area had an unemployment rate of 12.2% in April, with the hospitality industry accounting for the most job losses (58,700).

Texas’ unemployment numbers has never been this high. Previously, it peaked at 9.2% in November 1986. It was 9.2% from September through November of that year.

Overall, more than 2.7 million Texans have filed for unemployment and more than $7.1 billion has been paid out in benefits.