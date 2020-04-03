Applied Materials Austin employee tests positive for COVID-19

An employee at Applied Materials’ Austin location off Highway 290 tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesman confirmed to KXAN Friday.
KXAn reached out to the semiconductor equipment maker after getting a tip about a positive COVID-19 test.
The employee was last at the campus March 21. Applied Materials has since done a deep cleaning and sanitizing of the facilities.
Moreover, the company is also running temperature checks on employees.
“One of our Austin employees has tested positive for COVID-19. The employee contracted the virus outside the workplace and was last on campus on March 21. We performed a thorough deep cleaning and sanitizing of our facilities per health authority guidelines. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees, their families and the community. We are performing our essential operations by allowing only the minimum number of people on-site and are conducting temperature checks and other screenings along with social distancing, use of personal protective equipment and frequent, thorough deep cleaning in our facilities.”Ricky Gradwohl, Applied Materials spokesman