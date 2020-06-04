APD overtime during protests may near $1 million

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Protests that erupted downtown over the weekend spurred the Austin Police Department to call in nearly all its officer for round-the-clock coverage. The cost for that overtime could near, or even top, $1 million, according to Austin police union President Ken Casaday and a KXAN analysis.

Casaday, who has been with the force for 23 years, said it was the first time he could recall APD enacting “Alpha Bravo” staffing, which calls for practically every officer without established vacation plans to show up for 12-hour shifts starting at 6 a.m. or 6 p.m. With that surge in staffing, officers would accrue 32 to 36 hours of overtime, he said.

Casaday estimated the total cost of protest-related overtime at roughly $800,000, but KXAN’s analysis of APD’s payroll and the number of overtime hours reveals the cost could be higher.

KXAN’s Kevin Clark is digging into this story and will have more information at 6 p.m.