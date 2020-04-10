APD and AFD cadet classes not slowing during coronavirus pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cadet classes for the Austin Police and Fire departments remain ongoing as COVID-19 continues to spread and a local stay-at-home order is in place.

That’s been a concern for some, who have reached out to KXAN with concerns about how the cadet classes for both departments are maintaining social distancing.

We’re working to get answers on any changes.

“I think we have to balance the need for having officers on the ground, officers in place, and officers coming up,” said Public Safety Commission Chair Meghan Hollis earlier this week.

Hollis also asked whether cadets will be trained differently if the virus remains a threat in the future.

Facing grim economic projections due to the coronavirus, we reported that Austin may revisit whether to hire 30 new police officers or fund three new fire stations.

KXAN Investigator Kevin Clark will have a full report tonight at 6.