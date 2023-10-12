AUSTIN (KXAN) – A few weeks before her murder trial begins, prosecutors are trying to get Kaitlin Armstrong’s medical records, as well as surveillance footage from the night before she attempted to flee from corrections officers, according to court filings obtained by KXAN investigators.

Armstrong is accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin in May 2022. The trial is set for Oct. 30.

On Wednesday morning, Armstrong led two Travis County corrections officers on a 10-minute foot chase through a south Austin neighborhood before being apprehended. The Travis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Armstrong ran away from the officers while leaving a doctor’s appointment at a medical office building.

KXAN investigators obtained a subpoena filed by the state on Wednesday, requesting Armstrong’s medical records from St. David’s South Austin Medical Center, which is located a few blocks away from the location of her attempted escape.

According to the filing, the state is asking for records dating back to Tuesday, when it appears she was admitted as a patient.

The records also reveal a request for surveillance footage from overnight Tuesday and into the morning Wednesday from St. David’s South Austin Medical Center.

The state filed another request for Armstrong’s jail, disciplinary, mental health and medical records dating back to mid-September from the sheriff’s office.

Armstrong has been in the custody of the sheriff’s office since last year, after being on the run for more than 40 days and being brought back to the country from Costa Rica in June 2022. At the time, U.S. Marshals said she changed her appearance and used fake names. She faces additional federal charges for misusing a passport.

On Thursday, Travis County inmate records showed Armstrong will face a new charge of escape causing bodily injury, although Travis County court records do not yet reflect the charge.

The sheriff’s office confirmed one of their officers suffered injuries while trying to apprehend Armstrong during the escape attempt.

KXAN reached out to the involved parties for comment, but a judge has issued a gag order in the case, preventing her defense attorney and the District Attorney’s office from commenting. KXAN also reached out to representatives for the St. David’s Healthcare system on Thursday evening, and will update this story if more details become available.

