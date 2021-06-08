Accessibility and parking questions loom for fans ahead of Austin FC home opener next week

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With less than two weeks until the Austin FC season home opener, Harry Jarvis and his wife couldn’t be more excited.

“My wife and I are both big fans,” he said.

That excitement, however, is quickly becoming uncertainty and worry about the parking plan for game day.

“I started looking for parking information for how I get handicap accessible parking, and that’s when I ran into trouble,” Jarvis said. “I think that there are probably a lot of people in a situation similar to mine who are going through a lot of confusion and would like some answers before the game.”

These are new questions for the couple, as his wife recently began using a wheelchair after experiencing chronic pain and undergoing a back surgery that makes walking difficult and painful. So, Jarvis logged onto the team website for clarity on reserved, accessible parking, but couldn’t find a clear answer.

He spoke with a team official on the phone who assured him there would be accessible parking offsite through the third-party vendor Pavemint and a shuttle to the stadium, but Jarvis has yet to be able to find the exact details.

“I don’t know where it drops off in relationship to where we are sitting. I don’t know if it’s on the exact opposite side of the stadium or right next to it or if there’s multiple stops.”

Austin FC president talks accessibility

According to legal requirements, parking lots must contain a certain amount of accessible spots for every parking spot. Those spots must also fit certain dimensional requirements.

“Is it wide enough? Is there an overhang that would block a wheelchair lift?” explained Brian East, an attorney for Disability Rights Texas. “Is it on an uneven surface? Is it too slanted, so that when you set your wheelchair down beside it, it starts rolling away?”

ADA Guidelines for Accessible Parking

For every fifty spots added, another accessible spot is required. If there are over 500 spots, law requires 2% of the parking to be accessible.

Andy Loughnane, president of Austin FC, ensured KXAN their on-site lots are ADA compliant. However, those lots only contain around 850 spots to begin with, and those spots — including the accessible ones — sold out fast.

That’s why they partnered with a group called Pavemint to provide nearly 5,000 more parking spots off-site at buildings and businesses within a mile of the stadium.

“It spaces the traffic out as opposed to having it all on-site. There are a lot of stadiums that have thousands of parking spaces on-site, which doesn’t lead to great ingress or egress.”

Loughnane confirmed there would be a shuttle transporting fans from the Pavemint lots and spots to the front of the stadium, and he noted it would be ADA compliant and accessible for everyone.

East said he’s not still not surprised families with mobility impairments want specific details on transportation plans in advance.

“For many people, walking a mile is perhaps not a big deal, but for a lot of people who use wheelchairs, it may be very difficult. It may even be impossible to do, and it may even be damaging,” he said.