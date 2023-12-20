AUSTIN (KXAN) — Court documents obtained by KXAN reveal new details surrounding a shooting involving Austin Police Department officers on East Sixth Street over the weekend that left one person dead and three bystanders injured.

The suspect, who has still not been identified, was shot and killed after he pointed his handgun at three Austin police officers and discharged “multiple projectiles” at them, according to a search warrant affidavit which cites a review of body camera video.

The officers were not injured.

Three innocent bystanders, however, were injured. On Sunday, one of the victims was listed in critical condition. The other two sustained “non-life-threatening” injuries, according to police.

The incident happened at the Soho Lounge, located at 217 East Sixth St., according to the affidavit.

The three uniformed Austin police officers responded to the bar around 10 minutes to midnight Saturday in response to a report that someone was trying to illegally enter the bar with a gun and had “refused to be patted down for weapons prior to entering,” according to the affidavit.

The officers approached the suspect outside the Soho Lounge and came “within two to three feet” from him when he reached into the right side of his waistband, “quickly” pulled out his gun and pointed it at officers, according to the affidavit.

Bullet fragment with an evidence marker is seen in the front door of the Soho Lounge on Dec. 20 (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

Afterwards, when detectives went inside the Soho Lounge, they saw “multiple projectiles” had entered the bar, according to the affidavit. The glass in the front of the business had “multiple holes in it” and detectives believe some of the projectiles that entered the bar “may have passed through the suspect.”

It’s unknown if anyone inside the bar was accidentally shot or struck by a bullet or fragment of one.

The outside of the Soho Lounge on East Sixth Street. (KXAN Photo/Matt Grant)

The Soho Lounge had “multiple cameras outside and inside the business,” according to the affidavit.

Police have a search warrant to obtain any videos that captured the incident, latent fingerprints, trace forensic evidence, and any ballistic evidence, including “projectile fragments.”

On Sunday, Austin police said it will release body camera video of the shooting “within 10 business days,” per department protocol. Because of the holidays, that might not be until Jan. 2.

KXAN asked for an update on the conditions of the three bystanders, along with the nature of their injuries. We are waiting to hear back.