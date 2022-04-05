TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The man accused of killing one and injuring 14 others in a mass shooting on Sixth Street in downtown Austin in June 2021 is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday for his first hearing.

De’ondre White, 20, is being charged with murder and 14 counts of aggravated assault after firing a handgun multiple times into large crowds of people on Sixth Street. The shooting resulted in the death of 25-year-old Douglas Kantor who was visiting Austin from Michigan.

According to court records, White and a group of friends drove to Sixth Street from Killeen when they encountered a rival group of males they knew from Killeen.

A person involved in the initial confrontation told APD that a person in the other group showed a gun, which is when White pulled his handgun and fired multiple rounds into crowds of people. Two additional witnesses ultimately identified White as the shooter.

Crime scene investigators found eight cartridges at the scene in front of a pub on the sidewalk near the north curb line in the 400 block of East Sixth Street. A preliminary examination determined the eight cartridge cases were most likely fired from the same gun, according to the affidavit.

“Based on both forensic and eyewitness testimony, we have full confidence that the person responsible for the shooting has been arrested and is no longer a danger to our community. At this time, we believe that Mr. White was the only shooter,” according to a press release issued by Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza.

White is currently being held in the Travis County Correctional complex on a $1 million bond. White’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday.