60 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Luling nursing home facility

LULING, Texas (KXAN) — A nursing home facility in Luling has 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of 150 residents and staff that were tested, according to the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management.

Both COVID-19-related deaths in Caldwell County were residents at the facility. Out of the five Caldwell County nursing facilities that were tested, the Luling facility was the only one with confirmed cases, Caldwell County reported.

The National Guard immediately conducted an extensive decontamination of the facility. The County’s COVID-19 Medical Director is currently confirming the cases at the facility from the Department of State Health Services, Caldwell County says.

KXAN’s David Barer and Tahera Rahman reported on Tuesday that Magnolia Living and Rehabilitation in Luling had at least two confirmed cases of coronavirus at the facility, according to a statement from the company.

As of Thursday, Caldwell County has 196 confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) with 146 active, 50 recovered and two fatalities.

The next free COVID-19 mobile test site will be on Tuesday, June 23 and Wednesday, June 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dale Community Center located at 100 Civic Drive in Dale. Registration will be available 24 hours prior to the event.

For local questions, contact the Caldwell County COVID-19 Hotline at (512) 359-4637.