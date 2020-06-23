5 staff members at the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center test positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five staff members at the Travis County Juvenile Detention Center have tested positive for coronavirus, according to officials at the county.

KXAN Investigators received a tip about several confirmed cases at the county’s juvenile probation department. The department’s general counsel, Chris Hubner, confirmed the cases to KXAN on Tuesday.

Hubner explained that none of those staffers were in close contact with the juveniles at the Gardner Betts Juvenile Justice Center.

Hubner also noted that all of their staff are temperature checked and complete a health screening each day. Plus, face coverings are required for staffers. The department has also increased the amount of times the facility is cleaned and disinfected.

He said none of the kids at the center have been symptomatic, and their department is requiring temperature checks for them twice a day. They are also working to encourage social distancing wherever possible.

The Travis County Juvenile Public Defender Kameron Johnson said his office has been working to prevent juveniles from being detained to “mitigate” the spread of COVID-19 at the center.

MORE: Advocates want answers on how Travis County is keeping kids in the juvenile justice system safe

Hubner noted that they’ve seen the affects of those efforts.

“Law enforcement referrals have decreased drastically,” he said.

Right now, 16 young people are at the Juvenile Detention Center. Back in April, Johnson said the center usually averages about 35 young people.

KXAN Investigators will have more on the Juvenile Public Defender’s office efforts tonight on KXAN News.