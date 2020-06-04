3 positive coronavirus cases confirmed at Texas lab

Investigations

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms three positive COVID-19 cases in the state lab

“We look at where the COVID positive person’s work space is and where their job duties take them to identify potential close contacts and those employees are notified,” explained Lara Anton, press officer with DSHS. 

Anton said they also work with staff that fall under any of the risk categories to help them understand the actions they need to take. 

KXAN investigators started asking questions after getting a tip about concerns that staff were not getting information. 

“In general, the lab follows social distancing recommendations as well as recommendations to wear face coverings if the employee’s health permits,” Anton explained. 

According to the DSHS website, the lab has been doing COVID-19 testing since April. Staff also test more than one million samples for infectious and food-borne diseases along with biological and chemical compounds every year. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

More Investigations

More Investigations
reportit

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss