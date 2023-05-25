Editor’s Note: The video above shows KXAN News Today’s top headlines for May 25, 2023.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple sources have confirmed three more indictments against Austin Police Department officers are being presented to a special grand jury Thursday related to their actions during racial justice protests in May 2020.

KXAN reached out to the Travis County District Attorney’s Office about the new APD officer cases, but the office told KXAN it could not confirm or provide a comment at this time.

The new cases being presented Thursday comes five days before the three-year anniversary of the May 31, 2020 protests.

The three year anniversary also marks the last day that charges could be pursued against officers for their actions on May 31, because of the statute of limitations outlined in the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures.

With the exception of specific felony offenses outlined in the code, felony indictments must be presented within three years from the date of the commission of the offense.

If these three are indicted, a total of 24 APD officers will now be facing criminal charges related to the events.

KXAN will update this story as new information about the cases against these officers becomes available.