KXAN Internships

KXAN News internships are designed for aspiring multi-media journalists seeking hands-on experience in a local newsroom. Students will learn to produce packaged reports and/or newscasts from reporters, producers, photojournalists and editors. Each intern is expected to attend a minimum 16 hours (two 8-hour shifts) per week and submit at least three projects by the end of the semester.

KXAN Investigative internships are designed for advanced broadcast journalism students with a serious drive to dig for answers. Interns will work side-by-side with members of the station’s investigative team, learning how to research, assist in undercover shoots, analyze data and file public information requests. Each intern will be expected to work a minimum 15 hours per week for ten weeks and submit two investigative projects by the end of the semester.

KXAN Political internships are designed for undergraduates studying journalism or government (with an emphasis or interest in the media). Interns will take an active role in creating the station’s political content by working side-by-side with KXAN’s political reporter, investigative journalists working on government-related reports and the producer and host of the station’s weekly political program, State of Texas: In-depth. Each intern will be expected to attend a minimum 15 hours per week for ten weeks and submit two political projects by the end of the semester. A portion of shift each week must include an entire Friday afternoon.

Studio 512 offers internships for a daily Austin-centric lifestyle show. We want students who are interested in learning more about producing, booking, and learning about local television production. You’ll get hands on knowledge and experience in the areas of website and social media platforms, guest booking, field shooting, studio setup, lighting and non-linear editing. You must be a junior or senior full-time student to earn credit. Please send us your resume and include your major as well as your academic classification.

The CW Austin is offering internships in the marketing department. We want students who are excited about all things entertainment! You’ll get hands on knowledge and experience in: website and social media platforms, field shooting, non-linear editing as well as street team promotion. You must be a junior or senior full-time student to earn credit. Please send us your resume and include your major as well as your academic classification.

Intern submission form