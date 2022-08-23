AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army-Austin is preparing for its second annual Day of Giving scheduled for Wednesday, with a goal of raising $1,000,000 in support of families in Central Texas experiencing homelessness.

More than half of the goal has already been met through support of several sponsors including JP’s Peace, Love and Happiness Family Foundation, The Moody Foundation, individual donors, and The Salvation Army Advisory Board. So far, over $708,000 has already been raised and the fundraiser is on pace to exceed last year’s total fundraising goal of $756,000 — even before the start of this year’s actual Day of Giving.

Day of Giving is an all-day fundraising event to support The Salvation Army-Austin’s two-family shelters: The Rathgeber Center for Families and The Austin Shelter for Women and Children. If the goal is met, Salvation Army officials said the donations can fund 40,000 nights of shelter, along with meals and comprehensive wrap-around services to families in shelter.

For more information, or if you’d like to donate, visit The Salvation Army’s website.