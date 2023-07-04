AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many of us will sit back this Fourth of July to take in dazzling fireworks shows — but have you ever wondered how fireworks get their colors?

Meteorologist Kristen Currie showed us the science behind this annual tradition.

Fireworks contain gunpowder and an element like copper or sodium. It’s the different elements that produce different colors.

For example, barium is used to produce green fireworks. Strontium makes red fireworks, and titanium creates white.

Special effects, like gold sparks, are typically created by iron filings and charcoal. Loud bangs are produced by aluminum powder.

Although setting off fireworks can be exhilarating, local first responders are asking you to attend professional fireworks shows as opposed to buying at-home-use fireworks and sparklers.

“Fireworks are simply too dangerous and unpredictable to be used safely by consumers,” Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway said, in part, in a release.

Various cities including Austin have prohibited the use of personal fireworks within city limits. Officials added fireworks are not permitted in any Travis County parks.