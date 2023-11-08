AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District has launched, Enroll Austin, a new enrollment system for families registering their child/children with the district.

Prior to this new system, families had to complete several applications across multiple platforms. Under the new system, applications can be submitted all in one place.

According to the district, this offers a more accessible, equitable and transparent experience.

Families will use this new system to register for the 2024-25 school year.

The district said students can enroll early to gain a seat in special programs with more program options.

Families can visit the site and click “Start your application.” Current Austin ISD families will enter the same email they use to access the parent portal and will be directed to log in to the Austin ISD Parent Portal.