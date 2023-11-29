Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) said he has “real reservations” about the push to expel Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from Congress but told members of the House GOP conference Wednesday to “vote their conscience” when a resolution to oust the embattled lawmaker hits the floor this week.

“What we’ve said is, the leadership team, is we’re gonna allow people to vote their conscience. I think is the only appropriate thing we can do. We’ve not whipped the vote, and we wouldn’t. I trust that people will make that decision thoughtfully and in good faith,” Johnson said at a press conference.

“I, personally, have real reservations about doing this. I’m concerned about a precedent that may be set for that. Everybody’s working through that, and we’ll see how they vote tomorrow,” he added.

A vote to expel Santos is expected to take place Thursday after two lawmakers moved to force votes on ousting the New York Republican on Tuesday. If successful, Santos would become the sixth lawmaker to be booted from the House in history.

DEVELOPING.