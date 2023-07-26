Hunter Biden’s plea agreement with the Justice Department appeared to unexpectedly crumble during an initial hearing on the case Wednesday.

Biden, 53, made his first federal court appearance in Wilmington, Del., where he was set to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of willful failure to pay income taxes.

But U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika, who is overseeing the case, expressed concern about the terms of the agreement, according to CNN and The Associated Press.

NBC reported lawyers for both sides were continuing to huddle nearly two hours after the plea hearing began.

