Manny Diaz, the chairman of the Florida Democratic Party, resigned on Monday amid increasing pressure from fellow Democrats following a devastating 2022 election cycle that saw the party suffer significant losses in traditionally blue parts of the state.

“After much reflection, I regret to inform you that I have chosen to retire as FDP Chair, effective immediately,” Diaz wrote in a lengthy letter announcing his decision. “It has been a pleasure and honor to work with you, and, rest assured, I will continue to fight with you to get Democrats elected.”

Diaz’s resignation was first reported by the Florida Phoenix. Two people familiar with the decision confirmed it to The Hill.

His decision comes at a particularly trying time for the Florida Democratic Party. Democrats lost every major statewide race in the state in November and several major legislative contests, adding to a growing list of defeats in the Sunshine State in recent years.

In the race for governor, incumbent Ron DeSantis (R) scored a 19-point victory, even winning traditionally blue counties such as Miami-Dade and Osceola. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) also won reelection by a double-digit margin.

Diaz, a former mayor of Miami, has largely remained silent since Election Day. But pressure has grown from fellow Democrats for him to step down.

He stepped into the job at a difficult time for the party. Just a few months before he took on the top job, the Florida Democratic Party lapsed on its employees health insurance — a public embarrassment that underscored the party’s financial woes.

Upon taking the reins, Diaz promised to turn things around. But many party members remained unsatisfied, saying that Diaz failed to deliver on some of his key promises and complaining that organization wasn’t transparent enough.

Whomever succeeds Diaz will be responsible for rebuilding and revitalizing a party that has struggled to function — let alone win elections — for at least a decade.

The Florida Democratic Party’s executive and central committees are slated to meet later this month in Maitland, Fla., near Orlando.