Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) on Monday said he is “angry” after a video emerged of a now-former staffer performing lewd acts in a Senate committee hearing room.

Cardin declined to delve into particulars about the staffer and the incident in question, which was first reported by the Daily Caller. But he expressed his displeasure with the situation, telling reporters that he viewed what happened as a “breach of trust.”

“I was angry, disappointed. It’s a breach of trust. All of the above. It’s a tragic situation and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration. I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this and the Senate staff.”

The Maryland Democrat declined to say whether the staffer was fired, saying multiple times simply that he is “no longer a Senate employee.” Cardin also did not confirm the staffer’s name or say whether he had disciplinary issues prior to the leaked video.

“I am not aware of anything else involved here,” Cardin said. “This is a personnel issue and there’s some investigations going on.”

Cardin added that he has not talked to the ex-staffer and indicated that the individual has not apologized.

The video, which shows two people having sex, was filmed in Hart 216 — a room known best for hosting Senate Judiciary Committee business but has also hosted some key events in history, including the 9/11 Commission and Supreme Court nomination hearings.

Capitol Police told The Hill that it is “still investigating” the sex tape but that there was “nothing new to report” as of Monday evening.

When pressed whether she supports a probe into the incident, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), a member of the Judiciary Committee, told reporters that Cardin “is dealing with it with his staff,” adding that “they fired him.”

Other lawmakers injected a little humor. While reporters were searching for Cardin on the Senate floor, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) jokingly scolded those staking him out to “leave that beautiful man alone.”

Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.), a Judiciary Committee member, wondered if the chamber is “locking the doors now?”

“Do we lock the Senate doors at night?” he asked about the chamber. “We do? Thanks.”