President Biden issued an order Friday directing federal agencies to check-in with residents of East Palestine, Ohio, after a train derailment earlier this month.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency and Federal Emergency Management Agency will go door-to-door, visiting homes to see how families are doing and connect them any resources they may need.

After hurricanes and other natural disasters, similar “walk teams” perform the same duties. Biden didn’t specifically say how many homes need to be visited, but he said he told employees to visit as many homes as possible by Monday.

The announcement comes amid frustrations from Republicans toward the administration’s response to the disaster. House Republicans opened an investigation into the Feb. 3 derailment and have slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg for what they have called a delayed response.

Democrats meanwhile have blamed former President Trump and his administration for rolling back rail and environmental regulations during his term.

Buttigieg also criticized the rollbacks when he visited the site of the derailment on Thursday, one day after Trump delivered a speech in East Palestine, slamming Buttigieg and Biden’s response.