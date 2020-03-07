‘Hidden History: Honoring Black History’ special presentation

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our special presentation “Hidden History: Honoring Black History,” aired Feb. 29 to cap Black History Month.

The project includes stories from KXAN reporters and stories from our Nexstar Media Group affiliates. We even got NBC’s Al Roker to help out.

Hosted by Robert Hadlock, the presentation was produced by Gary Williams and it features KXAN reporters Candy Rodriguez, Jonathan Thomas and Chris Tavarez, along with the work of our terrific photographers and editing crew.

Watch the presentation in its entirety above, and check out the related links for more Hidden History content.