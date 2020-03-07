‘Hidden History: Honoring Black History’ special presentation

Hidden History

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Our special presentation “Hidden History: Honoring Black History,” aired Feb. 29 to cap Black History Month.

The project includes stories from KXAN reporters and stories from our Nexstar Media Group affiliates. We even got NBC’s Al Roker to help out.

Hosted by Robert Hadlock, the presentation was produced by Gary Williams and it features KXAN reporters Candy Rodriguez, Jonathan Thomas and Chris Tavarez, along with the work of our terrific photographers and editing crew.

Watch the presentation in its entirety above, and check out the related links for more Hidden History content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Austin-Travis County

More Austin-Travis County News

Remarkable Women Winner: Micki Eubanks

Coronavirus Resources

More Coronavirus Resources

Primary Election Latest

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending Stories

Don't Miss