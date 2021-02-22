Watch: Honoring Black History special highlights Central Texans stepping up

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN’s special presentation, “Honoring Black History: And Still We Rise,” highlights Black history in Austin and beyond, remembering the past, celebrating the present and finding unique solutions for the future.

Stories explore the history of gentrification in east Austin and the plans for growth and support for Black Austin and how Austin’s Huston-Tillotson University is supporting students and leading them to help others. The special takes you to Rosenberg, Texas, and the first Black cowboy museum. Other stories profile Oscar-winning production designer Hannah Beachler and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.

Hosted by KXAN anchor Jennifer Sanders, this presentation was produced by Gary Williams.