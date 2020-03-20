Skip to content
The latest coronavirus news and analysis
Here Together: Coronavirus Resources
Local Resources
How to watch our 3 daily streaming coronavirus updates
What’s open and what’s closed in Texas due to COVID-19
What you need to know: Texas universities take actions to limit spread of COVID-19
Simple Health Resources
Soap manufacturer helping America wash their hands
WEB EXTRA: How to make a homemade face mask
Video
Easy meals to cook from frozen food
Mental Health Resources
Social distancing: How to deal with our new isolation culture and maintain mental health
Video
Coronavirus anxiety: Taking care of your mental health amid the spread of COVID-19
10 apps to help you deal with stress and anxiety during COVID-19 outbreak
Entertainment Resources
With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’
Coronavirus: Kids stuck at home should go on these virtual Disney World rides
Video
NFL giving fans free online access to past regular and postseason game broadcasts
Education Resources
From art classes to book clubs, local teachers get creative with online learning
Video
Round Rock HS choir students turn time apart into ‘quaran-singing’
Video
LIST: States that have closed all schools due to coronavirus
First Warning Weather University
First Warning Weather University: David Yeomans shares first lesson with students now at home
FWWU: Why is the sky blue?
FWWU: Why does sound travel further in the cold
What is a wind chill?
What are the ideal weather conditions for running?
Why do pipes burst when they freeze?
FWWU: What is a Cold Front?
How does lightning form?
Why does Central Texas flood so much?
Why Roads are Slippery After It Rains
Why does wind blow?
What is a Heat Index?
What is a Chance of Rain?
How Hail Forms.
How Do Hurricanes Form?
Coronavirus Resources
How to avoid touching your face during an outbreak
Don’t use Tito’s Vodka to protect against coronavirus, try these instead
Video
Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive
U.S. airlines offering cancellation and waiver fee offers amid coronavirus fears
Chances are, you probably aren’t washing your hands the right way
Video
When could we see a coronavirus vaccine?
Video
Scam Alert: Coronavirus ‘cure’ is a con
Do you really need to wear a surgical facemask? CDC says not likely, but Texans are buying anyway
Video
Can Clorox Wipes protect you from the Coronavirus?
Video
Coronavirus or common cold? How to tell the difference
More Coronavirus Resources
