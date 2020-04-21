‘We are still here to help’: Hays Co. women’s center says after domestic disturbance turns deadly

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — San Marcos police officers were responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment — when the incident turned into an ambush, leaving one officer dead and 2 others injured.

The original call is just as dangerous, family violence advocates told KXAN.

“Our victims that we work with — that’s the level of violence they are faced with every day,” Melissa Rodriguez with the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center said.

She said unfortunately, it’s a call law enforcement may be seeing more now, with stay-at-home orders in place. They’re concerned tensions are mounting for many families, as some people are stuck at home with abusers and the pressures of life are exacerbated by the pandemic.

“Some of them have lost their jobs, or they don’t have child care. There are limited resources for rent, utilities, food,” she said.

Rodriguez said the tragedy of losing one of their local heroes in this latest shooting is proof their work is just beginning. For the last two years, they’ve partnered with the San Marcos Police Department, the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement.

“They may respond to calls that may never come to our center, and then we certainly are serving a fair amount of people who never interface with law enforcement,” she explained. “So if we can put our resources together, we are hoping to identify some of those at high risks and alter responses in the future.”

She said the efforts began after San Marco police officer Kenneth Copeland was killed in 2017, while serving a warrant for violent crime.

“That really prompted our community to have a discussion about what to do to prevent this violence,” she said.

Now, amidst the response to COVID-19, calls to their 24 hour HELPline are down about 19%, but they don’t think actual incidents of family violence are declining.

“Being in a small confined space, it doesn’t always feel safe to have that conversation,” she said.

If you need help in Hays or Caldwell counties, call the Women’s Center at 512-396-4357 or click here for more resources.

She said the demand for their online counseling services and resources have surged, but they want people to know their shelter is still open and the HELPline is always open for calls, too.

“We are still here to help, none of that has changed,” she said.

She urged people in a dangerous situation to form a “personal safety plan.”

“If they know they can go to the grocery store every week, then form a safety plan around that. Or if they know there’s a certain friend they can talk to, form a safety plan with them,” Rodriguez explained. “Look for those signs before it gets to that dangerous situation.”

MORE: ‘A petri dish for family violence.’ Austin advocates worry after spike, then drop in abuse calls during pandemic

The National Domestic Violence Hotline reports similar trends, saying they are getting their average 1800-2000 calls per day.

“We suspect that we may not see a surge in individuals reaching out until shelter in place protocols are lifted and as people start returning to work or school and are apart from their abusive partners, it will be safe and private to reach out for support,” said Chief Executive Officer Katie Ray-Jones.

She went on to say, “Domestic violence is often the hidden secret and an issue that many people feel like it is not their business. However, survivors need all of us now. It’s really vital that friends and family know they can also reach out to The Hotline.”

If you need help, call the National Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or click here for more resources.

A spokesperson for Austin-based SAFE Alliance agreed, saying, “Our 24/7 SAFEline had an increase in calls when people began self-isolating, however, our call volume has returned to normal since the shelter-in-place order went into effect.”

They said they saw a spike in calls each day from March 11 to March 18, the days leading up to Austin’s March 25-effective stay-at-home order.

If you are in the Austin area and need help, call the 24-hour SAFEline at 512-267-SAFE (7233) or click here for more resources.

The spokesperson said, “the running theory is: People reached out for support while they could – before they were going to be ordered to stay inside an abusive home. Once the shelter-in-place order went into effect, they could no longer find a safe place to make a phone call or send a text message.”

Between March 1 and April 19 of this year, SAFE Alliance reported 2,189 SAFEline calls, texts, or online chats. Of those:

1,620 were domestic violence related

87 were child abuse related

76 were human/sex trafficking related

were human/sex trafficking related 225 were sexual assault related

March 1 and April 19 of 2019, they reported 2,109 contacts. Of those: