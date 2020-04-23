New tool that lets you get screened for COVID-19 without seeing a physician is live in Austin

Retired city computers will be sold for $25 to families living under the poverty line.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Public Testing Enrollment Form, which allows the community to complete an online assessment for COVID-19 testing, is now live.

The new tool allows the public to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms without having to see a physician. The form uses an algorithm-based assessment to evaluate whether or not an individual should be referred to a free testing site.

Completing the online assessment doesn’t guarantee you will be referred to a testing site, however. Austin Public Health says it is still prioritizing health care workers and first responders.

“This system allows us to identify areas that have high rates of infection and even identify particular locations to test asymptomatic people,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Interim Austin-Travis County Health Authority. “This gives a lot of flexibility to modify our strategy as the pandemic unfolds here in Austin.”

