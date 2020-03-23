Governor orders Texas doctors to stop all non-essential surgeries to combat COVID-19

TEXAS (KXAN) — Beginning Monday, all health care providers have been ordered to halt all non-essential medical procedures, per an executive order issued by Governor Greg Abbott.

The statewide prohibition will free up hospital bed space and will reserve limited personal protective equipment (PPE) for doctors who are facing national shortages in the battle against COVID-19.

This executive order does not apply for procedures deemed medically necessary to correct serious medical conditions or to preserve a life of a patient.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a stern warning to medical professionals on Monday calling for statewide compliance. Failing to adhere to the new order could result in penalties of up to $1,000 or 180 days of jail time, Paxton reports.

