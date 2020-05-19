Everlywell’s FDA-authorized COVID-19 home collection kit will be released this month

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based health test company Everlywell announced on Monday that its home collection kit to test for COVID-19 — which has earned authorization by the Food and Drug Administration — will be available for consumers this month.

Everlywell’s COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will cost $109 and will allow users to send off nasal swabs for certified lab results in 24 to 48 hours.

The FDA’s authorization is the first emergency use authorization to be issued to a digital health startup, Everlywell says.