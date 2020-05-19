Everlywell’s FDA-authorized COVID-19 home collection kit will be released this month

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

An at-home COVID-19 test kit from Everlywell. Photo Courtesy Everlywell.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-based health test company Everlywell announced on Monday that its home collection kit to test for COVID-19 — which has earned authorization by the Food and Drug Administration — will be available for consumers this month.

Everlywell’s COVID-19 Test Home Collection Kit will cost $109 and will allow users to send off nasal swabs for certified lab results in 24 to 48 hours.

The FDA’s authorization is the first emergency use authorization to be issued to a digital health startup, Everlywell says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Locked In Limbo

More Locked in Limbo

Latest Central Texas COVID-19 Cases

More Coronavirus Cases in Central Texas

Trending Stories

Don't Miss