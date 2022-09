AUSTIN (KXAN) — September is National Sickle Cell Awareness Month. Sickle cell disease is when red blood cells contort into a sickle shape. Infections, pain and fatigue are symptoms of sickle cell disease, according to doctors.

Dr. Alicia Chang, a pediatric hematologist at Dell Children’s Medical Center, talks with KXAN about sickle cell anemia and the ongoing research to help “sickle cell warriors.”

Use the player above to watch the full discussion.