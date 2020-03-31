Austin Regional Clinic opening 5 drive-thru COVID-19 testing locations

AUSTIN (KXAN) — This week, the Austin Regional Clinic is opening up five drive-thru testing sites in Austin, Cedar Park, Kyle and Round Rock to keep up with the growing demand of people with possible COVID-19 symptoms.

They’ll have tents set up outside the clinic ready for patients to drive through and be tested.

You need to have an order from an ARC doctor first, however, if you drive up without one, they may be able to schedule a televisit in the parking lot.

The chief medical officer told KXAN’s Sally Hernandez that the goal is to keep up with a growing demand of people with COVID-19 symptoms and calls which has taken up 30-40% of their workload.

“So far we’ve tested almost 2,100 people,” says Dr. Jay Zdunek, ARC Chief Medical Officer. “We have 1,100 negative tests, we have 84 positives and roughly 800 that are pending.”

Dr. Zdunek says those numbers are reflective of all 28 Austin Regional Clinics spread out in 12 cities.

ARC’s testing sites will be set up in tents outside of the following ARC locations from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays:

Already open

ARC South 1st, 3828 S. First St., Austin

ARC Kyle Plum Creek, 4100 Everett St., Kyle

ARC Far West, 6835 Austin Center Blvd., Austin

Opening Thursday, April 2

ARC Round Rock, 940 Hesters Crossing Road, Round Rock

ARC Cedar Park, 801 E. Whitestone Blvd., Bldg. C, Cedar Park

Interestingly, of the 84 positives tests at ARC, 57 were among those between the age group of 30-60 years-old and only 11 positive results were people over the age of 60.

Dr. Zdunek says that may show how the most vulnerable and older age group are taking social distancing seriously.