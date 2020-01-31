While Coronavirus captures local attention, the flu has already killed 2 in Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Local doctors warn: you shouldn’t overlook the flu despite national attention on the new coronavirus.

The flu has already killed two in Travis County this season.

According to Austin Public Health, 13 flu-related child deaths have been reported in Texas and there have been two adult deaths in Travis County. The CDC estimates that this season, there have been more than 8,000 deaths nationwide.

“The flu itself usually isn’t what kills people,” said Dr. Tina Philip at Round Rock’s Oakwood Family Medicine. “It’s the fact that once you’re ill with the flu, it weakens your immune system and makes you more susceptible to other things like pneumonia. And that’s usually what ends up being the cause of death for people.”

She tells KXAN the most vulnerable populations are the very young and the very old.

But anyone can get it.

So with the nation’s attention focused on the new coronavirus, she urges folks not to forget the danger regularly here.

“The prevalence of flu is so much more than coronavirus. Your likelihood of actually being exposed to coronavirus is so low. And yes, it’s something to be concerned about if you’ve maybe traveled to those areas or have been around someone who has traveled there. But realistically, your likelihood of getting the flu is much much greater,” said Philip.

The Texas Medical Association recommends to get a flu shot but only about half of people do. Flu season goes through early spring.

Governor Greg Abbott’s office says he was on a call with other governors and federal health officials, discussing ways to prevent coronavirus from expanding in the US. Abbott says local communities will have resources they need to respond to any potential cases.