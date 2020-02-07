Mayor Adler proclaims Feb. 7 as National Wear Red Day in Austin to raise awareness about cardiovascular disease

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A group of people wearing various shades of red gathered at Austin City Hall Friday morning to attend an event declaring Feb. 7 as National Wear Red Day.

Mayor Steve Adler signed the proclamation to designate this day as one that will help raise awareness for cardiovascular disease, particularly among women.

The day is recognized nationally as part of the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women movement. According to the health advocacy organization, cardiovascular disease kills one woman every 80 seconds and takes more lives than all forms of cancer combined.

Go RED! ❤️ Today we wear red to increase awareness about American Heart Month & the American Heart Association’s signature initiative ‘Go Red for Women’, highlighting the importance of heart health in women.#WearRedDay #GoRedForWomen #GoRedATX @AHAAustin #NexstarNation pic.twitter.com/qfXMoWXlDP — Kristen Currie (@KristenCurrieTV) February 7, 2020

Members of the KXAN News team donned red Friday to bring attention and highlight the importance of heart health among women.

Even though 80% of cardiovascular diseases can be prevented through small changes to eating and lifestyle habits, experts say disparities in care for women’s heart and brain health still exist.